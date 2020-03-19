AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.47.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $18.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $827.29. 463,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,042.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,122.65. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $730.00 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

