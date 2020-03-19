AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.55). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 1,552.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $1.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.68. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.