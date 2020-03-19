Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after buying an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,990,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

