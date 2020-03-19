Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 2.75% of Avista worth $88,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Avista by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Avista by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of AVA traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

