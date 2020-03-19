Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,179,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares during the quarter. Avon Products comprises about 2.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Avon Products worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVP. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 4th quarter worth $36,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avon Products by 763.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,230,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avon Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avon Products by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Avon Products by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,583,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 457,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE AVP remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,158,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,653,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

