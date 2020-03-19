Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,746 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,166,000 after buying an additional 157,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after purchasing an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 605,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,996,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

AXTA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 111,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

