Axe Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Axe has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004883 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000665 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001369 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

