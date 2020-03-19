Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Director Acquires $17,800.00 in Stock

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.32. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

