B Ben Baldanza Buys 1,638 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director B Ben Baldanza bought 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $24,144.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,936.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,890. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

