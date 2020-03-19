B. Riley Comments on BBX Capital Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BBX Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BBX Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

BBX Capital stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BBX Capital by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in BBX Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

