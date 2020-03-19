B. Riley Comments on Pretium Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

PVG opened at C$9.08 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.27.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.