B. Riley Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Neutral

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

AMAT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,295. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

