B. Riley Downgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Neutral

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $128.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.