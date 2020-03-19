Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

SUP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 24,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.03. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

