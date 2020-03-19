B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.80%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.