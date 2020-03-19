B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $173,940.70 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Mikel H. Williams purchased 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $173,940.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,013.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 276,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

