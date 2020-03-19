B. Riley Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Neutral

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 188,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,510. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $621.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,706,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

