B. Riley Weighs in on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

