Baader Bank Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €240.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €240.00 ($279.07) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 188.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €177.00 ($205.81).

Shares of Wirecard stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, reaching €83.24 ($96.79). The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €125.01. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 52 week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

