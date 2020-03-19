Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

SWKS opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

