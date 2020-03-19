Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 7,451 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 70.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $1,380,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.