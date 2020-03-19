Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisign by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 185,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Verisign by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after buying an additional 114,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,065,000 after buying an additional 113,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $164.00 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.59 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.