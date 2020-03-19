Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

PSX stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.