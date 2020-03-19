Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,634 shares of company stock worth $2,757,633 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

