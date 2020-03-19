Band Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.22 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00005385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $3.22 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,167,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

