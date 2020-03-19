Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 156,791 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.91% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,722,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $96.11 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.53.

