Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 435,998 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.40% of Ross Stores worth $583,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.26.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.