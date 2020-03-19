Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.54% of Kimberly Clark worth $727,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

