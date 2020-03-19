Bank of America Corp DE Buys 171,163 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 10.20% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $2,142,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

