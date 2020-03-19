Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.11 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 26.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $6,105,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 354.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MBB opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.