Bank of America Corp DE Has $625.88 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 428.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.62% of Entergy worth $625,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Motco acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 170.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

