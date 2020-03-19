Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 193,907 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.87% of Autodesk worth $754,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.97 and a 200-day moving average of $171.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.