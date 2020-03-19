Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,155,571 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,226,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,155,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $5,687,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.68 and its 200-day moving average is $284.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $208.31 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.