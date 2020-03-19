Bank of America Corp DE Sells 18,069 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.87% of Diageo worth $948,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 48.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $101.43 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

