Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 39.80% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,413,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.49. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

