Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $938,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.