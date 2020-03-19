Bank of America Lowers MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) to Underperform

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

MKC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

MKC traded down $12.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $168,682,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

