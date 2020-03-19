Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,886 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.