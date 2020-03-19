Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 227,958 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of salesforce.com worth $1,421,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,906,653.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,330 shares of company stock valued at $68,365,259. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 661.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

