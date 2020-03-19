Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,049 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,805,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Amgen worth $1,640,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $201.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

