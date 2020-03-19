Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Pfizer worth $2,341,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,666,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

