Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Linde worth $1,911,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Linde by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after purchasing an additional 350,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $71,902,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

