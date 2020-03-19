Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.97% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,447,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 642.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 277,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

NYSE:EW opened at $173.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.