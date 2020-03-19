Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,673 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Procter & Gamble worth $3,051,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $99.09 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

