Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.22 Billion Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 158,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,223,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after buying an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.18.

Shares of GS stock opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $135.41 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

