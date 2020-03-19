Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.86% of EOG Resources worth $1,393,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

