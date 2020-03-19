Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.52 Billion Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of United Technologies worth $1,523,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 616,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

