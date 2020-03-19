Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.81 Billion Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,808,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 741,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,807,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

