Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.12 Billion Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,977,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 447,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.10% of QUALCOMM worth $2,115,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6,699.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,393,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after buying an additional 1,373,247 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

