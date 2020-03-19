Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.52 Billion Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,149 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,516,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,150 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $217.06 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $200.19 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

